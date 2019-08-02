WORLD
Idlib’s Death Toll Soars | Gaining Turkish Citizenship
As July turns out to be one of the deadliest months this year for Syria, Assad’s regime and the Syrian opposition agree to reach a deal on a ceasefire. Will progress be made on stemming the bloodshed? Plus, Turkey sees nearly a thousand foreign nationals gain Turkish citizenship through a revised investment scheme. What affect will this have on the Turkish economy and property prices? And we meet one Imam in Istanbul who is trying to end the stigma against the homeless.
August 2, 2019
