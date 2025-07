Idlib’s Death Toll Soars

July has turned into one of the deadliest months this year for Syria. The Assad regime stepped up its air raids on the last rebel bastion of Idlib, leaving more than 100 people dead in just 10 days. And as the latest round of Syrian peace talks were taking place in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, the Syrian regime and the opposition reached an agreement on a ceasefire. Will this help stem the violence?