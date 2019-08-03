August 3, 2019
Sudan in Transition: Army, civilian body reach constitutional deal
After months of violence and weeks of mediated negotiations, Sudan's military and civilian opposition have agreed on a constitutional declaration. It paves the way for a three-year transition period followed by elections. The two sides will continue discussions about the final details before a formal signing ceremony. Arabella Munro reports. #Sudan #Democracy #Protest
