Breaking News: El Paso mass shooting leaves 20 dead
Authorities in Texas say a mass shooting at a mall in El Paso is being treated as a potential hate crime. 20 people have been killed and 26 injured by a suspected shooter who's been taken into custody. It's believed he drove almost ten hours to the border city to deliberately target the Hispanic community. Arabella Munro reports. #ElPaso #TexasShooting #GunViolence
August 4, 2019
