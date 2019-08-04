US Shootings: Mass shootings in Ohio and Texas in a matter of hours

There have been two deadly mass shootings in the United States in a matter of hours. In the first incident, 20 people were killed and 26 injured at a busy mall in El Paso, Texas. A few hours later, nine people were gunned down and 26 others wounded when a man opened fire in the state of Ohio. Natasha Hussain has the details. #ElPaso #Dayton