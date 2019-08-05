How do we combat radicalisation of white supremacists? – NewsFeed

00:55 - Calls are growing to ban 8chan, the online message board used by The El Paso terrorist to spread his manifesto. But if another website just takes its place, how do we tackle the online radicalisation of white supremacists? 06:04 - Article 370 is revoked in India, sending both sides of the Kashmir debate into a frenzy 08:08 - A new study finds racial discrimination based on names during the hiring process. Candidates feel forced to Anglicise their names to improve job prospects. 12:05 - A French inventor becomes the first person to cross the English Channel using a hover board. He plans to invent a flying car next. #NewsFeed #8chan #Article370