REWILDING: Does it work?
Ever heard of “Rewilding”? It’s the act of bringing back species that have long disappeared. It's been practiced in large parts of Europe, in the US and even Asia. Now the UK is looking into a new re-wilding project that aims to raise awareness about endangered trees and animals. But how feasible is it? And does it work? Joining us at the Roundtable from Bristol Grainne McCabe; head of field conservation & science at the Bristol Zoological Society; Louise Manning, Professor of agri-food and supply chain security at the Royal Agricultural University; Paul Jepson, nature recovery lead at the eco-consultancy Ecosulis; and Kim Reuter, biologist and environmental policy expert. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 5, 2019
