Pro-democracy Protesters have brought Hong Kong to a standstill, with a mass strike across the city. The city's public transport has been paralysed while more than 200 flights have been cancelled as tens of thousands of people took to the streets. It's the latest in a series of public demonstrations that have rocked Hong Kong for a ninth week. Chief Executive Carrie Lam spoke publicly for the first time in weeks, warning the protests were damaging Hong Kong's economy and stability. Samantha Vadas gave us the latest. #HongKong #ProDemocracyProtestors #CarrieLam
August 5, 2019
