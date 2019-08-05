Pet owners spending more on animal healthcare | Money Talks

Hydrotherapy, acupuncture and therapeutic ultrasound are popular healthcare practices not only for humans, but increasingly for their furry friends as well. As pet ownership in the United States rises, so too does the variety of treatments for cats and dogs. And as Sibel Karkus reports, many pet owners spare no expense on their pampered pooches. #Pets #PetOwners #AnimalHealthcare