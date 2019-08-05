BIZTECH
Chinese yuan slides below 7 against US dollar | Money Talks
China has hit back at the US decision to impose new tariffs on $300-billion-dollars' worth of its products. On Monday, Beijing let its currency breach a level it's not hit since 2008, and ordered the suspension of purchases of US agricultural products. As Laila Humairah reports, the move will likely spark another round of tit-for-tat trade blows. For more on this story, we spoke to David Levine in Greenwich, Connecticut. He's the founder of the investment company, Odin River. #USChinaTraWar #TradeTariffs #CurrencyManipulation
August 5, 2019
