August 5, 2019
US Shootings: After mass killings, Trump condemns white supremacy but faces pressure for gun control
The US President has condemned racism, bigotry and white supremacy following two mass shootings over the weekend in which 31 people were killed. He also said he wanted red flag laws to enable the authorities to remove weapons from people considered to pose a potential threat. Here's our North America Correspondent Jon Brain.
