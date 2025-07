Cancellation of Woodstock 50 Festival

“Three days of peace and music” That was the slogan of Woodstock, a festival set on a dairy farm in upstate New York which changed music history forever. As this month marks its 50th anniversary, take a moment to remember this legendary event especially since it's not happening this year. Larry Fitzmaurice, Freelance Writer and Editor 00:49 #Woostock #Music #Festival