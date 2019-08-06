WORLD
Kiki’s Delivery Service
With innovative productions like 'My Neighbor Totoro', 'Spirited Away' and 'Howl's Moving Castle', Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli has become a household name around the world known for transporting audiences into seemingly unimaginable worlds. Under the leadership of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, the studio released a remarkable coming of age film which, 30 years after its release, retains a kind of magical innocence rarely seen. Susan Napier, Professor of Japanese Studies at Tufts University 02:02 #Kiki #Anime #KikisDeliveryService
August 6, 2019
