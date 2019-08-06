WORLD
Joseph Kabila’s Comeback
In January the Democratic Republic of Congo had its first peaceful transfer of power in 60 years. Joseph Kabila’s nearly two decades of rule were over and in came a new president, Felix Tshisekedi, and he had little time to waste trying to address the country’s numerous challenges. From violence in the east, to an Ebola epidemic spiraling out of control. But for six months, President Felix Tshisekedi couldn't even form a government. Now he's been forced to work with his predecessor, the very man many blame for the nations woes. Guests: Vava Tampa Activist and Founder of Save the Congo #DRC #Kabila #Fayulu #Tshisekedi #Democracy #DRCongo #FCC #ICC #Hague #JosephKabila #MartinFayulu #FelixTshisekedi
August 6, 2019
