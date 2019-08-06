Hong Kong Protests: China warns protesters not to 'play with fire'

China has warned there will be repercussions for anyone who violently challenges its authority in Hong Kong. Beijing's comments were made only hours after police arrested 148 people during demonstrations. Protesters want an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, the complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill, and the resignation of Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam. #HongKong #China #protests