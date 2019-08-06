August 6, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South African app simplifies investing in livestock | Money Talks
Cattle have long been considered a measure of wealth across Africa -- but farmers aren't the only ones cashing in. An app developed in South Africa enables investors, eager to benefit from rising global beef demand, to buy shares in livestock from their mobile phones. Adesewa Josh reports. #LivestockWealth #AgriBusiness #TechApps
South African app simplifies investing in livestock | Money Talks
Explore