US imposes complete economic embargo on Venezuela | Money Talks
The United States is tightening its economic noose on Venezuela. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order expanding sanctions to a complete economic embargo on Nicolas Maduro's government. The move further isolates Caracas as it struggles to revive oil exports and stabilise the economy. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it also threatens to make the lives of millions of Venezuelans already facing food and medicine shortages, worse. Carlos de Sousa joined us from in Zurich. He's lead economist at Oxford Economics. #EconomicSanctions #Venezuela #MedicineShortages
August 6, 2019
