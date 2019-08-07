WORLD
Will Gun Control Ever Come to the United States?
Hundreds of mass shootings have already occurred in the United States this year. But a pair of back-to-back killings has sparked another round of debate about gun control. However, will advocates of the measure be able to overcome the stalwart opposition of President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress? Guests: Qasim Rashid Democratic Candidate for the Virginia State Senate Jesse Kelly Former Republican Congressional Candidate Joseph Parrott Assistant History Professor at Ohio State University #US #Shootings #Racism #Trump #USsafety #WhiteSupremacist
August 7, 2019
