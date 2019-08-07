Kashmir’s Autonomy Revoked

A presidential decree has abolished some freedoms in Indian-administrated Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution, a small degree of autonomy and the hope of self-determination Is India’s ruling BJP government trying to fully annex the disputed region? Guests: Syed Zafar Islam National Spokesman for the BJP Ajai Shukla Journalist Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur President of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement #Article370 #Kashmir #StandWithKashmir #India