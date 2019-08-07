August 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Apps For The Museum Lovers
In the ever-changing world of social media, it's not surprising that museums are stepping up their game to keep up with the demands of our digital age. From virtual reality experiences to setting up hotspot selfie sites, museums are deploying a variety of tactics to attract visitors. Their latest tool is personalized smartphone apps. Ivey Rucket, Manager of Web and New Media 01:00 #Application #Museum #Technology
Apps For The Museum Lovers
Explore