Award winning author of 'Beloved' and 'The Bluest Eye' dies

Much loved author and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison has died, aged 88. Tributes are pouring in for the writer, whose work was described by the Swedish Academy as 'characterised by visionary force and poetic import, giving life to an essential aspect of American reality' - for her exploration of black identity and experience.