Securing the Strait | Brazil's Death Prisons

Britain joins forces with the US to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Is a new coalition of the willing trying to take on Iran? And is being sent to jail in Brazil a death sentence? A prison riot leaves almost 60 inmates dead. We ask why criminal gangs are flourishing behind bars and why violence seems impossible to stop. #US #UK #StraitofHormuz #Iran #Conflict #Brazil #Gang #Prison #Altamira