August 7, 2019
Turkish vessel operating in disputed waters | Money Talks
Turkey's second drillship has stated prospecting for oil and gas off the coast of the island of Cyprus. The Yavuz has been in the region since last month, and the Turkish energy minister and the Turkish Cypriot prime minister visited the vessel in a show of solidarity. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from on board the ship. #Cyprus #Turkey #Oil&Gasexploration
