BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Indian central bank cuts rates as economy slows | Money Talks
The world's central banks are on a cutting spree. The reserve banks of India, New Zealand, and Thailand have all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates, signalling major concerns about the global economy. In India, growth has slowed to a five-year low, prompting manufacturers to lay-off hundreds of thousands of workers. The country's central bank has slashed interest rates for a fourth time this year to 5.4 percent. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it may not be enough to revive growth in the once booming economy. For more on this, Sunil Poshakwale joined us from Birmingham in the UK. He's an international finance professor at the Cranfield School of Management. #IndiaEconomy #InterestRateCut #GlobalEconomy
Indian central bank cuts rates as economy slows | Money Talks
August 7, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us