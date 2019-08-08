Why Did the UK Join a US-Led Taskforce in the Gulf?

When the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, it triggered a series of events that had some asking: Could Washington and Tehran really go to war? Europe was supposed to mediate, and save the nuclear accord. But, that reality seems further away each day. Tankers have been seized, sanctions reimposed and the nuclear deal is hanging by a thread. If EU nations are still trying to calm things down, Britain seems to want no part of it. Just weeks into becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson has been accused of turning his back on his European allies by joining a US-led task force in the Gulf. The naval mission is to protect merchant ships from Iranian aggression. But will it only further escalate tensions? Guests: Ghoncheh Tazmini Associate Member of the Centre for Iranian Studies at SOAS Simon Mabon Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Lancaster University Dave Jonas Adjunct Professor of Law at George Washington University Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs Analyst #US #UK #StraitofHormuz #Iran #Conflict