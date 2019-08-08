WORLD
Teaming Up Against Tehran
When the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, it triggered a series of events that had some asking: Could Washington and Tehran really go to war? Europe was supposed to mediate, and save the nuclear accord. But, that reality seems further away each day. Tankers have been seized, sanctions reimposed and the nuclear deal is hanging by a thread. If EU nations are still trying to calm things down, Britain seems to want no part of it. Just weeks into becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson has been accused of turning his back on his European allies by joining a US-led task force in the Gulf. The naval mission is to protect merchant ships from Iranian aggression. But France and Germany say it's only going escalate tensions. Melinda Nucifora reports. #US #UK #StraitofHormuz #Iran #Conflict
Teaming Up Against Tehran
August 8, 2019
