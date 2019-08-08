WORLD
When you put rival gangs in close proximity, you're asking for conflict, and that's exactly what happened in the Altamira prison in Brazil. 57 inmates were killed. 16 of which were beheaded, after a brutal gang war broke out. The violence was so vicious, that screams could be heard in a neighboring airport. But tragically killings behind bars is common in Brazil. It has the third largest prison population in the world. Its institutions are underfunded and short staffed and political leaders argue the solution is to build more facilities. But is that really the answer? Guests: Julio Morais CEO of the Public Administration Institute Flavia Carbonari Associate Member of the Brazil Forum for Public Sec #Brazil #Gang #Prison #Altamira
August 8, 2019
