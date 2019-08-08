August 8, 2019
US Migrant Crisis: Trump's ICE deportation raids threaten migrants
As the Trump administration continues to threaten more raids against undocumented migrants, one sector expected to be targeted is the restaurant industry which is estimated to have more than one million unauthorized workers. It's a move some say could have a significant effect on the economy. Nick Harper reports. #Refugees, #Migrants, #Americas
