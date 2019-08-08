August 8, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US immigration officials arrested 680 workers in the largest single-state raid
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have arrested nearly 700 people in the state of Mississippi in the largest single-state worksite enforcement action. Officials raided food processing plants and arrested mostly Latino workers, saying they were working illegally. #immigration #US #ICE
