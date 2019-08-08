August 8, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
THE LONDON CONNECTION: What connects these powerful Middle East royals to little old Blighty?
They may be Middle Eastern royalty but their high profile divorce is a thoroughly British affair, featuring Baroness Shackleton - Prince Charles' lawyer for his divorce from Lady Di - and Lady Helen Ward, who got Guy Ritchie through his separation from Madonna. What else connects this couple to the UK?
THE LONDON CONNECTION: What connects these powerful Middle East royals to little old Blighty?
Explore