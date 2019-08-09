WORLD
Black Lives Matter: Six Years On
The reaction was swift over the death of Michael Brown, five years ago. Demonstrations, peaceful and violent, ensued for a week in the state of Missouri. And as police demanded order, black people called for a revolution. But did it happen? Guests: Melina Abdullah Co-founder of the LA Chapter of Black Lives Matter Zellie Imani Co-founder of the Black Liberation Collective Benji Irby Conservative Political Commentator #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #MichaelBrown #TrayvonMartin #PoliceBrutality #Trump #AfricanAmerican
August 9, 2019
