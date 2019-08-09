WORLD
Will predictive algorithms catch mass shooters before they act? - Newsfeed
00:43 - Part of Trump's plan to tackle gun violence is by charging social media companies and the justice department, to catch would-be shooters before they act, using artificial intelligence. But is the technology there yet? And what does that mean for our data? 7:34 - A quarter of the world's population lives in country's with chronic water stress 11:08 - Baby boomers look to plastic surgery to match their dating profiles with their real-life faces 13:41 - The best of cats doing stuff, for #InternationalCatDay #NewsFeed #GreenShirtGuy #Kashmir
Will predictive algorithms catch mass shooters before they act? - Newsfeed
August 9, 2019
