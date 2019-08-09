Jimmy Aldaoud, a Detroit resident who was deported to Iraq - Newsfeed

00:52 - Jimmy Aldaoud was deported to Iraq as part of the Trump immigration crack down. His parents fled Iraq as refugee’s decades before. He himself had never been to Iraq. 63 days later he was dead. 03:45 - The UN marks Indigenous Peoples Day, to celebrate the world's 370 million indigenous people. 09:52 - Apple teams up with a pharmaceutical company to research how smart devices could help diagnose Alzheimers disease 14:05 - Privacy hungry owls caught destroying hidden camera #NewsFeed #JimmyAldaoud #IndigenousDay