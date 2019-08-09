August 9, 2019
Interpol’s Red Notices | Turkey-India Ties
Turkey criticises Interpol’s decision to remove 144 terrorists from its red notice list, saying it will hurt the global fight against terrorism. Are Turkey’s security concerns being ignored by the global police network? Plus, we talk with India’s ambassador to Turkey about the state of bilateral relations and the recent decision by New Delhi to end Kashmir’s special status.
