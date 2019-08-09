BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Goldman Sachs executives charged in 1MDB scandal | Money Talks
The Malaysian government has stepped-up its efforts to recover the billions of dollars it lost in the 1MDB corruption scandal. It says it wants to punish the bankers it believes enabled the fraud at the state development fund. Authorities have set their sights on more than a dozen Goldman Sachs executives who are accused of bank-rolling the lavish lifestyles of former prime minister Najib Razak, his family and friends. For more on the story we spoke to Clare Rewcastle Brown in Kuala Lumpur. She's an investigative journalist and founder of the Sarawak Report, the news organisation that first uncovered the 1MDB scandal. #1MDB scandal #GoldmanSachs #NajibRazak
Goldman Sachs executives charged in 1MDB scandal | Money Talks
August 9, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us