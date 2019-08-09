August 9, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Africans hit hard by jobs crisis | Money Talks
Millions of people in South Africa are struggling to put food on the table, due to a slowing economy, which is also forcing companies to cut staff. That's sent the unemployment rate to its highest level since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago. As Sharon Ogunleye reports, the country is running out of time to fix its finances. #SAeconomy #Unemployment
South Africans hit hard by jobs crisis | Money Talks
Explore