The War in Yemen: Interview with Yemen Researcher Hannah Porter
The brother of a Houthi rebel chief has been killed in Yemen as fighting between the group and the Saudi-led military coalition continues. Local media says Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi was "assassinated at the hands of traitors". He's the brother of rebel leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi. No details were given about how or when he was killed, but the group promised to bring those responsible to justice. And in the southern port city of Aden at least 20 people were killed in renewed fighting - including five civilians. The fighting between government forces and separatists began on Wednesday - after a secessionist organisation called for supporters to overthrow the government. We talked Hannah Porter who is a researcher on Yemen on what the latest developments mean. #Yemen #YemenWar #Houthis
August 10, 2019
