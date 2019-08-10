Kyrgyzstan Raid: Interview with Aruuke Uran Kyzy from TRT World Research Centre

The former president of Kyrgyzstan has been charged with corruption a day after he was arrested. On Thursday Almazbek Atambayev surrendered during a second raid at his house on the outskirts of the capital Bishkek. We talked with Aruuke Uran Kyzy from TRT World Research Centre on the latest developments in Kyrgyzstan. #Kyrgyzstan #AtambayevArrest #AlmazbekAtambayev