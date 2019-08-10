August 10, 2019
Indian troops fire pellets and tear gas at protestors in Kashmir
Indian police clashed with thousands of protestors following Friday prayers (Aug. 8). A curfew and communications clampdown continues in the disputed region. Dozens were reportedly injured and over 500 political leaders have been detained. India revoked Article 370, a key law for Kashmir's decision-making power. #Article370 #Kashmir #India
