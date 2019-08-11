August 11, 2019
Journey to Freedom: Descendants of freed slaves recall struggle
Liberia was founded by former slaves from the US and the Caribbean almost 200 years ago. It was meant to be an independent nation of black people at a time when hundreds of thousands were living in slavery in the Americas. But as Adesewa Josh reports, that journey came with its own challenges. #Slavery #LiberiaFreedom #SlaveryInAfrica
