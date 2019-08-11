August 11, 2019
India Recycling: Abandoned fishing nets used to make surfboards
Abandoned fishing nets are clogging our oceans and killing more than 100,000 marine animals every year according to the UN. But what if those nets could be collected and turned into something useful? Well, one Dutch company has teamed up with a thousand Indian fisherman to do just that. Sarah Morice reports. #Recycling #IndiaFishing #FishingNets
