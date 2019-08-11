Chernobyl Tourism: Chernobyl becomes tourist hotspot after TV show

Ukraine's President has said he plans to make Chernobyl an official tourist attraction. It comes after a hit HBO series depicting the events of the 1986 nuclear accident prompted more visitors to head to the site. But some of those affected by the tragedy say they're not happy with the president's plan. Aksel Zaimovic has this report. #Chernobyl #NuclearPower #ChernobylDisaster