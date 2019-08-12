Trash For Transportation: Commuters trade plastic waste for bus fares

Every year, eight million tonnes of plastics find their way into the world's oceans. According to one study, that's the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck worth of plastic into the ocean every minute. But some countries, like Indonesia, are finding creative ways to curb the dangers posed by disposable plastic. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story. #Trash, #Plastic, #Recycle