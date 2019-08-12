August 12, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa Free Trade Agreement: Nigerian entrepreneurs fear undue competition
Entrepreneurs in Nigeria are worried about an African free-trade deal the government signed last month. It's meant to boost business between African countries, but Nigeria's manufacturing sector is in bad shape and some say the deal could create a lot of competition for local businesses. Adesewa Josh reports. #Nigeria, #Economy, #TradeinAfrica
Africa Free Trade Agreement: Nigerian entrepreneurs fear undue competition
Explore