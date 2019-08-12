WORLD
Hong Kong police disguised as protestors as violence increases – Newsfeed
01:02 - Police are dressing as demonstrators in a sinister new moment for the Hong Kong protests 06:40 - Russia claims Google is promoting illegal events after people live stream demonstrations on YouTube. It wants the site to stop sending notifications about video’s that show some of the biggest protests in the country in years 13:06 - Versace says sorry for making China angry, with a t-shirt #Newsfeed #HongKong #VersaceApology
August 12, 2019
