August 12, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia demands Google stop promoting protest videos on YouTube
Russia tells Google to stop advertising "illegal mass events" on YouTube after the platform allegedly broadcast and promoted live videos of anti-government demonstrations. Protests erupted after several opposition leaders were barred from competing in the upcoming local elections in Moscow, which is set to take place on September 8. #Russia #crackdown #elections
Russia demands Google stop promoting protest videos on YouTube
Explore