Primary defeat threatens Argentinian President Macri's re-election | Money Talks
Markets are crashing in Argentina after President Mauricio Macri lost a primary election that could pave the way for the rise of his left-wing opponent, Alberto Fernandez. Both the peso and the stock exchange have plummeted as much as 30 percent, after voters rejected Macri's cost-cutting agenda. And that points to a potential victory in October for the opposition, which wants to reverse many of his unpopular economic reforms. Paolo Montecillo has more. We got more on Argentina's market turmoil with Remi Piet in Miami, Florida. He's a Senior Director at the research firm, Americas Market Intelligence. #MauricioMacri #Peso #MarketCrash
August 12, 2019
