Hong Kong airport cancels flights due to protests | Money Talks
Hong Kong's airport has cancelled all flights in and out of the city on Monday, after thousands of anti-government protesters occupied the main departure and arrival halls. More than 160 flights were affected by the grounding, but the airport authority says it's working with various airlines to resume flights from Tuesday morning. Shares of Cathay Pacific tumbled to a 10-year low on Monday, after the airline threatened to suspend employees who participate in the demonstrations. Hong Kong's retail and tourism sector have been badly hit by the protests. Joel Flynn has more on the economic impact of the latest demonstrations held at the airport.
Hong Kong airport cancels flights due to protests | Money Talks
August 12, 2019
