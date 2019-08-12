August 12, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Nigerian businesses raise trade deal fears | Money Talks
Eight million tonnes of plastics find their way into our oceans every year. According to one study, that's the equivalent of dumping the contents of one garbage truck into the ocean every minute. But some countries, like Indonesia, are finding creative ways to curb the dangers posed by disposable plastic. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story. #Nigeria #AfricaFreeTradeDeal #Trade
Nigerian businesses raise trade deal fears | Money Talks
Explore