Indonesians trade plastic waste for bus fares | Money Talks

Eight million tonnes of plastics find their way into our oceans every year. According to one study, that's the equivalent of dumping the contents of one garbage truck into the ocean every minute. But some countries, like Indonesia, are finding creative ways to curb the dangers posed by disposable plastic. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story. #Indonesia #PlasticWaste #RecycledPlastic